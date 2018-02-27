Jorge Pereyra Diaz leaves Malaysia Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim

Johor Darul Ta’zim lose a second key member of the team after Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s decision to leave the club.

Following the shock resignation of head coach Ulisses Morais on Monday, the reigning Malaysia Super League champions had to deal with Diaz’s abrupt exit.

The club confirmed on their Facebook page that the former Lanus and Independiente forward left the team hotel in Singapore on Monday night.

Kami ingin memaklumkan kepada para penyokong bahawa pemain kami, Jorge Pereyra Diaz telah meninggalkan hotel penginapan… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Monday, 26 February 2018

JDT were due to fly out to Vietnam on Tuesday morning for their AFC Cup match against Song Lam Nge An on Wednesday.

The Malaysian giants will have to rely on Luciano Figueroa to lead the attack in Vietnam. Gonzalo Cabrera has not been registered for the AFC Cup.