Ulisses Morais resigns as Johor Darul Ta’zim coach, Raul Longhi takes over

Portuguese tactician Ulisses Morais has resigned as Johor Darul Ta’zim coach due to family issues.

Morais led the Southern Tigers to Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Cup glory last season and most recently won the Charity Shield last month with the Malaysian giants.

He took over from Mexican coach Benjamin Mora in June last year.

“Today is a very sad day for me because due to health reasons in my family, I am forced to leave JDT,” Morais said on JDT’s Facebook page.

“I must thank the club and players for the memorable nine months where we managed to attain many achievements.

“I’m blessed and honoured to be part of JDT’s history. Best wishes for the future and forever.”

Argentine coach Raul Longhi has been named as the caretaker coach with help from assistant coach Ismail Ibrahim.

Longhi has been on JDT’s technical team for the last three years after stints as assistant coach at clubs like Espanyol, Villarreal and Zaragoza.