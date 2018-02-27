Fab4 Watch: CV11 and Aung Thu in top form, Ko Ko and Sokpheng benched

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Aung Thu was back in the Police Tero’s starting XI and clocked an impressive display in the 1-1 draw against Chiangrai United.

The 21-year-old ran the channel well and chalked up an assist when he fed strike partner Marcos Vinicius in the 66th minute to equalise following a quick break down the right flank.

Running his heart out for 90 minutes, it was no surprise then that the pacey Burmese striker scored the Man-of-the-Match award.

Despite the personal accolade, Aung Thu must be desperate for the Silver Shields Dragons to match up to his sizzling form with the club languishing in 14th place with one point. Next up, Nakhon Ratchasima awaits!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

It was not a case of third time lucky for Chiangrai’s Kyaw Ko Ko as the 25-year-old was forced to watch the entirety of his side’s 1-1 draw with Police Tero from the subs’ bench.

The Myanmar international striker probably looked on in envy as teammate Bajram Nebihi opened the scoring in the 15th minute – rifling home after receiving a low cross from right-back Piyaphon Phanichakul.

Kyaw Ko Ko, who has featured as a sub in the last two games, has found it hard to displace first-choice forward Cleiton Silva since arriving in December.

Just what will it take for the two-time Myanmar National League champion to start a game?

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

After back-to-back losses to JDT and Kedah, PKNP’s Keo Sokpheng would have been delighted to see his side pick up all three points in their 2-1 home victory over Kuala Lumpur FA.

But the Cambodian striker could not have been happy; having spent the whole match warming the bench as teammates Ritus Krjauklis and Irwan Syazmin scored in the 65th and 79th minute respectively.

The 25-year-old, who has one goal so far, also started the 0-1 home defeat to Kedah on the bench before coming on in the 60th minute.

Perhaps coach Abu Bakar Fadzim is resting his number 10 for the upcoming FA Cup tie against Hanelang FC?

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

Chan Vathanaka was back on the pitch for Pahang as they ruthlessly dispatched Selangor 3-1 away from home.

The 24-year-old Cambodian forward almost scored with a free-kick in the first half. It was left to a seventh-minute strike from Patrick Cruz plus a second-half brace by Francis Forkey Doe to give the Elephants their second win of the season.

CV11 is starting to look at home in the Pahang’s Starting XI, and seems to have become attained #BFF status with his Singapore roommate Safuwan Baharudin!

But will their chemistry be enough to see off ATM in the FA Cup?