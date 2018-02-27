Bangkok United’s Manuel Bihr rues missed chances in Suphanburi draw

Bangkok United defender Manuel Bihr feels that his side should have won the game instead of taking a point against Suphanburi FC in the Thai League match on Sunday.

German-born Thai defender Manuel Bihr has cautioned that Bangkok United must start taking their goalscoring opportunities if they are to mount a Thai League title challenge.

The Bangkok Angels were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Suphanburi FC on Sunday after taking the lead twice through Robson and Sumanya Purisai.

Suphanburi managed to level the scores on both occasions with Romulo and an own-goal by Mika Chunuonsee thwarting the Mano Polking’s charges from claiming three points.

Bangkok also had veteran midfielder Adul Lahso sent off in the closing stages to leave the home side with four points on the board after three games.

“You saw in the faces of Bangkok United’s players after the game that we lost two points,” Bihr told FOX Sports Asia.

“So many scoring chances but at the end of the day, we have to own up and admit that we have to defend better like the two goals we conceded.

“I don’t think we need to make big changes, just a couple of minor things in our game.

“Last game against Police Tero, we did well after going behind and showed we have the fighting spirit to come back,”

With Buriram United and Muangthong United expected to mount another two-horse race for the league title, the likes of Bangkok United and Chiangrai United are considered dark horses.

Bihr is confident of his team’s title chances but admitted that they need to stop dropping points against teams like Suphanburi to achieve their dream.

He added: “If we are to go for the title, we cannot lose points like we did in this game.

“Of course we need the luck too and hope that the entire squad stays fit and no big injuries for any of us.”

As for a call-up to the Thai national team, Bihr who has made one international appearance for the War Elephants refused to harbour hopes and instead focus on his club form.

“I just want to focus on the daily business with Bangkok United instead of worry about that. If you play well enough throughout the season, the national team coach will invite you to join the squad.” exclaimed the former FC Nurnberg defender.