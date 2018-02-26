Thai League Week 3: Top 5 goals of the week – Agree or disagree?

Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 03.

1. Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United)

Chainat Hornbill 0-2 Buriram



Buriram continue their unbeaten run with a third straight league victory over Chainat Hornbill.

The Thunder Castles’ midfielder Supachok Sarachat opened the scoring in the 54th minute when he latched onto teammate Yoo Jun-soo’s flick pass and powered his shot past Hornbill’s keeper Teerath Nakchamnarn. And the boy is only 19!

Diogo completed the scoring just two minutes later with a simple tap-in as the home side succumbed to a 0-2 defeat.

2. Nelson Bonilla (Sukhothai FC)

Chonburi 1-2 Sukhothai

Aiming to make it nine points from three outings, Sukhothai kept pace with leaders Port FC with star striker Nelson Bonilla netting a brace.

The Salvadoran, who was brought down by Chonburi’s Noppanon Kachaplayuk, first scored through a 23rd-minute penalty before heading the ball home in the 69th minute after a pinpoint cross from teammate John Baggio on the right.

Marclei Santo scored for the Sharks, but ultimately Chonburi could not find an equaliser as they lost 1-2 at home.

3. Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United 2-2 Suphanburi

Bangkok United’s Sumanya Purisai scored his third goal of the season as Suphanburi FC came back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw.

After the Bangkok Angels was awarded a free-kick for a foul on Vander, attacking midfielder Purisai struck a fierce free kick from that flew past goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Brazilian forward Robson also scored for the Bangkok side, while Romulo and a Mika Chunuonsee own-goal gave the Suphanburi a share of the match’s spoils.

4. Nurul Sriyankem (Port FC)

Port 3-2 Ratchaburi

While two-goal hero Sergio Suarez will grab all the headlines in the Port Lions’ weekend 3-2 victory over the Dragons, it should not be forgotten that it was midfielder Nurul Sriyankem who got things going against the visitors.

The 26-year-old, easily dispossessed Ratchaburi’s Chutipol Thongthae outside the box before launching a looping shot that went straight into the top right corner.

With three wins in as many matches, Port are the current league leaders with nine points.

5. Pathomchai Sueaskul (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol)

Port 3-2 Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi might have nothing to show for at the end of their match against leaders Port, but they did open the scoring with a excellent team goal.

In the 44th minute, Dragons’ midfielder Pathomchai Sueasakul struck a long shot into the bottom left corner following some good work by forward Bill on the left.

With just one win under their belt, Ratchaburi are currently 12th in the table.

Did we miss out on your favourite Thai League goal over the weekend?

Tell us all about it in the comments below now!