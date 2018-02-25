MSL: Kedah edge PKNS FC in seven-goal thriller

Kedah picked up their second win of the 2018 Malaysia Super League season in dramatic fashion on Sunday as they beat PKNS FC 4-3.

It was PKNS who drew first blood on the half-hour mark when Faris Ramli scored his first goal for the club, shrugging off a defender and skipping inside another before firing away a shot that looped past Ifwat Akmal into the back of the net.

However, the visitors were presented with the perfect opportunity to equalise three minutes later when they were awarded a penalty, which Liridon Krasniqi made no mistake in dispatching into the bottom corner.

A minute after the restart, the hosts reclaimed the lead as Faris turned provider, slipping a neat pass to Mahali Jasuli and paving the way for him to cut onto his left foot and beat Ifwat with a deflected shot into the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, Krasniqi responded for Kedah once more in the 57th minute, playing a quick throw-in to Baddrol Bakhtiar and receiving possession back to curl a sublime effort past Shahril Saa’ri.

It was then the Red Eagles’ turn to take the lead in the 69th minute when Baddrol was released down the right, and drilled in a low cross that deflected off the unlucky K. Reuben into his own goal.

PKNS were awarded a penalty of their own four minutes later but Rafael Ramazotti’s tame effort was comfortably saved by Ifwat.

That miss proved costly as Kedah added a fourth in the second minute of injury-time; Ariff Farhan latching on a loose ball 25 yards out and unleashing an terrific strike into the top corner.

Mahali did reduce the deficit for the hosts right at the death when he lined up a freekick on the left and curled an exquisite effort in off the post, but it was ultimately not enough to prevent Kedah from claiming maximum points.

Earlier in the day, goals by Ritus Krjauklis and Irwan Syazmin handed PKNP FC a 2-1 win over Kuala Lumpur, who netted a late consolation via an own-goal from Ganiesh Gunasegaran.

PKNS FC: Shahril Saa’ri, K. Reuben (Khyril Muhymeen Zambri 74’), Rodney Akwensivie, Azmizi Azmi (Daniel Ting 74’), Qayyum Marjoni, M. Sivakumar, Jonathan Acosta, Mahali Jasuli, Romel Morales (Jafri Firdaus Chew 74’), Faris Ramli, Rafael Ramazotti.

KEDAH: Ifwat Akmal, Rizal Ghazali, Alvaro Silva, Khairul Helmi Johari, Ariff Farhan, Akram Mahinan (Amirul Hisyam 76’), Liridon Krasniqi, Baddrol Bakhtiar, Andik Vermansyah, Akhyar Rashid (Sandro 53’), Pablo Pallares.

Photo credit: Kedah FA