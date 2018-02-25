Thai League 1: Buriram maintain charge; Police deny Chiangrai

Buriram United maintained their perfect start to the 2018 Thai League 1 campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over Chainat Hornbill.

Following a goalless first half at the Khao Plong Stadium, Supachok Sarachat handed the visitors the lead in the 54th minute when he latched onto Yoo Jun-soo’s clever flick and guided his shot beyond Teerath Nakchamnarn’s despairing dive.

And, a minute later, Buriram went on to seal wrap up the three points as Supachok got in ahead of Teerath just inside the box before unselfishly laying the ball off to Diogo, who was left with the simple task of finishing into the unguarded net.

With the win, the Thunder Castle join Port and Sukhothai at the top of the table with a maximum nine points from their opening three matches.

Over at the Singha Stadium, Chiangrai United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Police Tero.

Chiangrai were initially on course for victory when Bajram Nebihi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, firing home on the turn after being picked out by Piyaphon Phanichakul’s low cross from the right.

But, six minutes after the hour mark, Myanmar international Aung Thu broke free down the right before picking out the unmarked Marcos Vinicius, who finished from close range to earn Police a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, Bangkok United twice gave up the lead at the Thammasat Stadium in a 2-2 draw with Suphanburi.

Robson put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute when he met Ekkachi Sumrei’s right-wing cross with a firm header into the back of the net, only for Romulo to level the scores for Suphanburi immediately after halftime.

Sumanya Purisay then restored Bangkok United’s advantage in the 56th minute with his third goal in as many matches, only for the visitors to earn a point via a Mika Chunuonsee own-goal three minutes later.

Finally, Sunday’s fourth match saw Nakhon Ratchasima come from behind to beat Ubon UMT United 3-1.

