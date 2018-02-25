MNL: Yadanarbon, Magway close in on leaders Yangon

Yadanarbon climbed into second place in the Myanmar National League on Sunday after recording a 1-0 win over Zwekapin United.

The only goal of the game at the Mandalarthiri Stadium arrived eight minutes before halftime, when Myanmar international Sithu Aung notched his 6th goal of the campaign to move top of the scoring charts.

The victory allowed Yadanarbon to overtake defending champions Shan United – who had been beaten 1-0 by Yangon on Friday – into second spot.

Meanwhile, Magway also find themselves ahead of Shan on goal difference following a 2-1 triumph over Ayeyawady United on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, Aung Myint Tun fired Magway ahead in the 54th minute before Soe Lwin Lwin doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Ayeyawady managed to pull one back through a Cassio strike in the 75th minute, but it ultimately proved to be little more than a consolation.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rakhine United cruised to a 3-0 win over GFA with goals coming from Sunday Mathew (49’, 90+3’) and Sithu Than Soe (63’).

Finally, Sunday’s second match saw Yan Naing Aung strike in the 67th minute to help Hantharwady United beat Southern Myanmar 1-0.

Photo credit: Myanmar National League