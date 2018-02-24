MSL: JDT back on track; Pahang, Kelantan victorious

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) got back to winning ways in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Melaka United.

Luciano Figueroa got JDT on their way at the Larkin Stadium in the 12th minute, meeting Safiq Rahim’s excellent corner delivery with a thumping header into the back of the net.

Figueroa then turned provider nine minutes later as his neat flick found compatriot Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who advanced to the edge of the box before clinically finding the bottom corner.

And, four minutes after the half-hour mark, the hosts wrapped up the three points with Natxo Insa netting a third, as he got in behind the Melaka defence and clinically drilled his shot past Zamir Selamat.

Over at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, fallen giants Kelantan recorded their first win of 2018 at the fourth time of asking as they defeated Perak TBG 3-2.

#LS4 UNIFI LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA 2018| KELANTAN FA VS PERAK FA

_ _ _ _ MASA PENUH KELANTAN FA 3-2 PERAK FA NOR HAKIM 21’

DONG-HYUN 67’

WANDER LUIZ 69'

DONG-HYUN 77’

DONG-HYUN 87’ Demi Lencana Didada #PerakTBG #KejorrYobKejorr #KejorrYobSkorr pic.twitter.com/s74sDujU9y — Perak TBG OFFICIAL (@mediaperaktbg) February 24, 2018

Do Dong-hyun was the star of the show for the Red Warriors as he notched a second-half hat-trick to down the visitors, who had twice taken the lead courtesy of efforts by Nor Hakim Hassan and Wander Luiz.

Finally, Saturday’s final encounter saw Pahang beat Selangor 3-1 at the KLFA Stadium.

There was initially no separating the sides at halftime as Patrick Cruz’s 7th-minute opener was cancelled out by Selangor marksman Rufino Segovia in the 38th minute.

Gol kedua Francis Forkey Doe malam ini merupakan gol ke 100 sepanjang karier beliau dalam perlawanan domestik di dalam Liga Malaysia.#unifiLSM#FootballMalaysia#TransformingMalaysianFootball pic.twitter.com/FhhtL4gwuz — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) February 24, 2018

But, just four minutes after the restart, Francis Forkey Doe restored the visitors’ advantage and added another in the 71st minute to seal maximum points.

Photo credit: Johor Darul Ta’zim FC