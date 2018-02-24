Thai League 1: Three in a row for Port, Sukhothai

High-flying Port and Sukhothai maintained their perfect start to the 2018 Thai League 1 campaign on Saturday as both made it three wins in a row.

Leaders Port came up against a stern test in the form of Ratchaburi Mitr Phol at the PAT Stadium but ultimately emerged 3-2 victors.

It was Pathomchai Sueasakul who fired Ratchaburi ahead in the 44th minute, only for Nurul Sriyankem to equalise for the hosts just before the break.

Sergio Suarez then fired Port ahead in the 51st minute and added another eight minutes after the hour mark, which proved enough to hand his side the win despite Kang Soo-il pulling one back for the visitors with 14 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Sukhothai also have a maximum nine points from three outings after beating Chonburi 2-1 at the Chonburi Stadium.

Nelson Bonilla fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after he had been brought down inside the box by Noppanon Kachaplayuk, but Marclei Santos levelled the scores for the Sharks seven minutes before halftime.

Nonetheless, Bonilla was on target once again in the 69th minute to hand Sukhothai yet another impressive win, after they had claimed the scalp of Chiangrai United last weekend.

Newly-promoted PT Prachuap also continued their good start to 2018, as goals either side of halftime by Lonsana Doumbouya and Adnan Orahovac sealed a 2-0 triumph at home to Pattaya United.

Finally, Saturday’s final match saw Navy play out a 0-0 draw against Bangkok Glass, who have only picked up one point thus far despite some impressive reinforcements in the off-season.