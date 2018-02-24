Teerasil Dangda nets winner on Sanfrecce Hiroshima debut

Teerasil Dangda made a dream start to life in the J1 League as he netted the only goal of the game to hand Sanfrecce Hiroshima a 1-0 win over Consadole Sapporo.

It was an eagerly-anticipated at the Edion Stadium on the opening week of the 2018 J1 League season, as Thailand international Teerasil made his debut against compatriot Chanathip Songkrasin of Consadole.

And, two minutes before the half-hour mark, Teerasil announced his arrival as he handed the hosts the lead, climbing well to meet Yoshifumi Kashiwa’s fine cross from the left and perfectly guiding his header into the top corner.

The 29-year-old continued to look lively and gave the opposition defence plenty to worry about, although Chanathip also had a chance to open his account ten minutes into the second half.

Having made his way into the box, the Consadole playmaker was picked out by Yoshiaki Komai’s right-wing delivery but just could not get enough power on his header to beat Takuto Hayashi.

Chanathip soon made way for Brazilian striker Reis as the visitors introduced another target up forward, while Teerasil was brought off with six minutes remaining having done his part in his new side ultimately getting 2018 off to a perfect start.

SANFRECCE HIROSHIMA: Takuto Hayashi, Takuya Wada, Kazuhiko Chiba (Yuki Nogami 62’), Hiroki Mizumoto, Sho Sasaki, Hayao Kawabe (Kosei Shibasaki 88’), Sho Inagaki, Toshihiro Aoyama, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Patric, Teerasil Dangda (Daiki Watari 84’).

CONSADOLE SAPPORO: Gu Sung-yun, Ryosuke Shindo, Kim Min-tae, Akito Fukumori, Yoshiaki Komai, Kazuki Fukai (Shinji Ono 71’), Hiroki Miyazawa, Daiki Suga (Naoki Ishikawa 59’), Koji Miyoshi, Chanathip Songkrasin (Reis 71’), Jay Bothroyd.