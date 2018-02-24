Son feels the pressure for Korea

Son Heung-Min admits he feels more weight on his shoulders for South Korea, than he does at club level for Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker is in the midst of the best season of his career for Spurs after netting 21 goals in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Son will look to take that form into the summer’s World Cup, particularly with Korea in a testing group alongside Sweden, Germany and Mexico.

But the 25-year-old is well aware of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, as Korea’s star player for the tournament in Russia.

“The pressure for the national team is actually more [than at Tottenham] because they expect more of me,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Hopefully the pressure makes me better as I am learning so many things.

“But many players from South Korea need to be better to make the team more successful. I am one of those players.”

Son has worked effectively in tandem with Harry Kane and Dele Alli in Tottenham’s attack this season and believes he still needs to reach the standards of the England pair.

He added: “All I do is practice every day, every session, and hope to learn. Look at Harry. I watch him train and he scores from everywhere, it’s ridiculous. I want to be at that level and I have done some okay things.

“I have scored some goals, but that is not everything, is it? Football is more than that.”