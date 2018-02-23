Terengganu FC maintain unbeaten start to 2018

Terengganu continued their unbeaten start to the 2018 Malaysia Super League campaign on Friday with a 2-1 triumph at Negeri Sembilan.

The Turtles drew first blood at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in the 12th minute when Kipre Tchetche broke free following a fine run down the left, before cutting the ball back to leave Ashari Samsudin with a simple finish.

However, Negeri Sembilan equalised in the 73rd minute when Fakhrul Aiman Sidid found space inside the box to meet Kim Do-heon’s excellent cross with a perfectly-guided header into the top corner.

But, just when it looked like a draw was on the cards, the visitors went on to claim the win as Lee Jun-hyeob got in between two defenders to send an unstoppable volley into the back of the net.

With two wins and two draws now to their names, Terengganu tentatively moved top of the MSL, a point ahead of PKNS FC, while Negeri Sembilan have now lost three of their opening four matches.

Sebahagian besar penyokong telah memilih Lee Tuck sebagai MOTM untuk perlawanan tadi. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/AxVeTd4QHl — Terengganu Football Club (@FCTerengganu) February 23, 2018

Photo credit: Terengganu FC