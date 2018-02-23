Muangthong back winning ways air force triumph



Muangthong United bounced back from defeat in Thai League 1 on Friday evening as they beat Air Force Central 1-0 at the Thupatemi Stadium.

Jaja Coelho emerged as the hero for the Kirins as he grabbed the only goal of the game in the 29th minute, meeting Peerapat Notchaiya’s left-wing cross with a perfectly-guided header into the far corner.

Muangthong were then able to hold on for the remainder of the contest to claim maximum points, ensuring they produced the perfect response following last week’s shock 2-0 loss to Port.

Muangthong

The victory tentatively sees Totchtawan Sripan’s charges join Port, Sukhothai and Buriram United at the top of the table, although the three sides are in action at the weekend.