Aee Soe nets winner as Yangon United down Shan United

Aee Soe scored the only goal of the game as Yangon United beat defending champions Shan United 1-0 in Friday’s top-of-the-table clash in the Myanmar National League.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 21st minute when Aee Soe latched onto Sekou Sylla’s neat flick and drove to the edge of the opposition box, before clinically firing past Thiha Sithu into the bottom corner.

Yangon were then dealt a huge blow three minutes before the half-hour mark when left-back Min Kyaw Khant was sent off, but they were ultimately able to hang on for maximum points.

With the win, the Lions have now stretched their lead to five points over second-place Shan, who are now in danger of being overtaken by both Yadanarbon and Magway by the end of the weekend.

Magway are at home to Ayeyawady United on Saturday while Yadanarbon host Zwekapin United a day later, with both teams currently on 11 points – three adrift of Shan.

Photo credit: Myanmar National League