Ex-Singapore and Myanmar coach Radojko Avramovic to coach Kuwait

Ex-Singapore and Myanmar national team coach Radojko Avramovic has been reportedly approached by the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) to take charge of the team for their international friendlies in March.

The Kuwaitis have arranged two FIFA International friendly matches against Jordan and Cameroon on March 21 and 25 respectively.

With interim head coach Boris Bunjak’s future unknown, the Kuwait Sports News reported that the KFA are keen to bring the former Kuwait U-23 coach in just for the two matches.

Avramovic is currently managing Kuwait Premier League side Al-Tadhamon, who are rooted at the bottom of the table.

The Serbian tactician’s arrival has revitalized the club and they are now just three points behind Kazma who occupy sixth spot.

Avramovic is a popular figure in Kuwait football, having helped the country’s U-23 side qualify for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games together with Asian giants Korea Republic and Japan.

The 68-year-old went on to spend a decade coaching the Singapore team and won the coveted AFF Suzuki Cup title on three occasions.