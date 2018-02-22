Christian Ziege leaves T1 side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol after two games

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol part ways with Christian Ziege after just two games in the Thai League.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Ziege has decided to step down as head coach of Thai League 1 side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

The German was brought in as head coach of Ratchaburi for this season but will leave the club after just two games in charge.

Ratchaburi opened their 2018 Thai League campaign with a 2-1 home loss to defending champions Buriram United before claiming a 1-0 win over Air Force Central FC in their second game.

The club made the announcement on Facebook that both parties made the decision citing family problems.

Ziege was previously coaching Atletico Baleares in Spain and SpVgg Unterhacing in Germany prior to his move to Thailand.