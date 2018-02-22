Ex-Man United midfielder Rodrigo Possebon leaves V.League giants

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Rodrigo Possebon has been released by V.League 1 giants Ho Chi Minh City FC.



The Brazilian midfielder has been with the V.League team since January 7 and was expected to resurrect his faltering career which has seen him play for nine teams since leaving the Red Devils in 2010.

Possebon was scouted and signed by United in 2008 and made his debut, coming on as a substitute for Ryan Giggs in the 2-1 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on August 17.

He went on to play another two games in a United shirt before he was deemed surplus to requirements.

Stints with Portuguese club Braga, Santos, Vicenza and Juventude did not revive a failing career and a move to Vietnam was seen as his final opportunity to succeed.

Having been with Toshiya Miura’s side for the past few weeks, a back injury and a lack of fitness failed to help his cause and Ho Chi Minh City decided to part with his services on February 22.

Ho Chi Minh City made the announcement on Facebook and thanked the midfielder for his efforts.

Club chairman and Vietnamese football legend Le Cong Vinh will have to work quickly with Miura to identify a replacement in time for the V.League 1 kick off on March 3.