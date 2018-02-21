Elias Dolah: Mdm Pang is Port FC’s inspiration behind Thai League rise

Swedish-born Thai defender Elias Dolah reveals Madame Pang as the inspiration behind Port FC’s rise in the Thai League.

Two games into the 2018 Thai League season and there is a surprise leader at the top of the standings. Port FC with two wins, five goals scored and none conceded.

Port owner Madame Nualphan Lamsam’s promise to put together a competitive outfit has come to fruition with the likes of Nurul Sriyankem, Kevin Deeromram and Indonesian winger Terens Puhiri joining her ambitious project.

If the opening 3-0 win against Pattaya United was brushed off as a one-off performance, the superb 2-0 victory over Muangthong United on match day two made everyone sit up and take notice of the rising giants.

One man who has witnessed the transformation of the club is Elias Dolah, the Swedish-born Thai centre-back who is into his second season with the Port Lions.

“Beating Muangthong was something really special for everyone, especially the fans,” Elias told FOX Sports Asia.

“It is a bit of a surprise [our good start to the season] but on the other hand, we played well in pre-season and knew that we have a very competitive squad this year.

“The club have brought in quality players in the transfer window and the management set a target to finish top five in the league.”

ที่เก่า เวลาใหม่👏👍💪⚽️ ทีมการท่าเรือเอฟซีvsทีมเมืองทองยูไนเต็ด2-0 #ดีใจมาก A post shared by มาดามแป้ง (@panglamsam) on Feb 17, 2018 at 8:11am PST

The good start to the season surprised many but for Elias who has seen how hard the coaches and management have worked to make it a competitive outfit, especially club owner Madam Pang’s tireless contribution, this is the result of their efforts.

He added: “I think that madam really deserves respect for her contribution and development of Thai football. Not only port FC but also the woman national team. She manages the team well and makes it possible for the club to bring good players. An inspiring character which has been key to our good start.

“We had a strong team from last year and the coach and backroom staff are the same. The new signings have given us that little extra and increased the level even more. Many players have had a good start to the season, for example goalkeeper Worawut Srisupha who has played incredible and gave us to clean sheets.”

Next up will be a third consecutive home game against Ratchaburi FC. A win will see the Port Lions keep pace with Buriram United and Sukhothai FC.

While it is easy for complacency to set in, Elias reckons his teammates have been in the game long enough to keep their focus on the long-term target.

“Every game is a new challenge and Ratchaburi is a good team so we need to stay focused to get the all the points from this game. I have a strong belief in the team and with a good team effort I think we can continue our good start to the season.”