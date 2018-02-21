Famous5: Messi Jay meets Kumamon, Kawin makes flying start in Belgium

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Photos sourced from Mika Chunuonsee Instagram

It has been a good week for the Welsh-born defender who helped Bangkok United to a 2-1 comeback victory over Aung Thu’s Police Tero side in the Thai League over the weekend.

Mika was clearly in a cheerful mood as he posted an image of his pet dog Baloo juggling an orange on his head.

For those who are interested, Baloo actually has his own Instagram page and his daily antics will definitely light up your day.

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

Photos sourced from Chanathip Songkrasin Instagram

Messi Jay finally met his match in terms of cuteness when he snapped a shot with Kumamon, the mascot of the Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan.

The Thai midfielder is in pre-season preparations for the 2018 J-League 2 season but has spent part of his time soaking in the atmosphere and enjoying the sights and sounds of Japan.

He continued his Kumamoto trip with a visit to the Suizenji Garden which is one of the most beautiful landscaped gardens in the whole of Japan.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Photos sourced from Charyl Chappuis Instagram

Swiss-born midfielder Charyl Chappuis put out a post to wish his fans a Happy Valentine’s Day and his post was mobbed by fans and teammates. #HakunaMatata indeed.

But Chappuis’ week quickly turned sour when Muangthong United suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Port FC.

Chappuis started the game but Muangthong looked a pale shadow of their usual high-octane performance.

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

Photos sourced from Kawin Tamsatchanan Instagram

Kawin started his first game for OH Leuven in the Belgium First Division on Sunday where his saves helped the team to a 1-1 draw against KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk.

The Thai stopper gave himself a day off and toured the city area of Brussels and who can blame him for that? Brussels is one of the most scenic cities in Europe and the architecture is to die for.

He has five more days before Leuven’s next game away to Roeselare on Sunday.

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Photos sourced from Theerathon Bunmathan Instagram

The War Elephants’ captain is clearly becoming a fan favourite since moving to Vissel Kobe where he teams up with German forward Lukas Podolski.

Japan media have been plastering his images on the sports pages and they must have clearly watched some of his Youtube highlights to know why he is known to have one of the most deadly left-footed deliveries in Southeast Asia.

Despite the language barrier, Theerathon seems to be settling in well as he enjoyed a steamboat dinner meal with his teammates.