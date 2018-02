FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Business resumes for the Malaysia Super League (MSL) this weekend, and things are sizzling up in the Thai League with three teams (Buriram United, Port FC and Sukhothai FC) setting the pace early on with two wins and six points each.

In the MSL, two Lions prepare to do battle as Singapore’s Hariss Harun and Shahdan Sulaiman square off in Saturday’s clash between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Melaka United! Can the former LionsXII midfielders put aside their friendship in the quest for glory?

Over in Thailand, two of Myanmar’s finest strikers line up against one another as Aung Thu‘s Police Tero travel to take on Kyaw Ko Ko’s Chiangrai United. Will Ko Ko finally convince coach Alexandre Gama to put him in the starting XI? Or will Aung Thu put a dent in Chiangrai’s game plan by blitzing their goal?

Weekly Match Schedules (23-25 February)

MYANMAR

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United)

Chiangrai United v Police Tero – 25 February 2000HKT

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Chiangrai United v Police Tero – 25 February 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (Prachuap)

Prachuap v Pattaya United – 24 February 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong v Udon Thani – 25 February 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Krabi FC v Samut Sakhon – 25 February 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT)

Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC v Ubon UMT – 25 February 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Prachuap v Pattaya United – 24 February 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United v Suphanburi FC – 25 February 1900HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Kelantan FA v Perak FA – 24 February 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

JDT II v Felda United – 26 February 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

PKNP FC v Kuala Lumpur FA – 25 February 1645HKT

Prak Mony Udom (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan v Terengganu FC – 23 February 2100HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Selangor FA v Pahang FA – 24 February 2100HKT

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FA)

Negeri Sembilan v Terengganu FC – 23 February 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central v Muangthong United – 23 February 2100HKT

Hoang Vu Samson (Buriram United)

Chainat Hornbill v Buriram United – 25 February 1900HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi)

Krabi FC v Samut Sakhon – 25 February 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi FC v Sukhothai FC – 24 February 1845HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy FC v Bangkok Glass – 24 February 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United v KhonKaen FC – 25 February 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Chiangmai FC v Nongbua Pitchaya – 24 February 2100HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Angthong v Udon Thani – 25 February 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

Kedah FA v PKNS FC – 23 February 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Selangor FA v Pahang FA – 24 February 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

JDT v Melaka United – 24 February 2100HKT

Hafiz Sujad (JDT II)

JDT II v Felda United – 26 February 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT v Melaka United – 24 February 2100HKT

MALAYSIA

Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)

Navy FC v Bangkok Glass – 24 February 1900HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port FC v Ratchaburi Mitrphol FC – 24 February 2100HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah FA v PKNS FC – 23 February 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor FA v Pahang FA – 24 February 2100HKT

Ferdinand Sinaga (Kelantan FA)

Kelantan FA v Perak FA – 24 February 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (Rayong FC)

Thai Honda Football Club v Rayong FC – 24 February 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (KhonKaen FC)

Army United v KhonKaen FC – 25 February 2000HKT

David Laly (FELCRA FC)

FELCRA FC v MIFA – 23 February 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchatani)

Marines Eureka FC v Ubon Ratchatani FC – 24 February 1700HKT

TIMOR-LESTE

Murilo de Almeida (Kuantan FA)

Kuantan FA v UKM FC – 23 February 1645HKT