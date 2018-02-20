FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Starting on the bench, Police Tero’s Aung Thu had to wait until the 68th minute to get a taste of the action in the 2-1 loss to Bangkok United.

Coming on for Douglas Tanque, the Burmese striker came on hoping to weave his magic with his team leading 1-0.

However, even Aung Thu’s slick moves were unable to prevent the Silver Shields Dragons from succumbing to a late 1-2 comeback from the Bangkok Angels who scored two goals late into the game.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

The wait for Kyaw Ko Ko’s first Thai League goal continues as the striker started on the bench against for Chiangrai United.

Against Sukhothai FC, the 25-year-old was finally called upon by his coach Alexandre Gama in the 72th minute to replace midfielder Bajram Nebihi with the Beetles trailing 1-0 to a Nelson Bonilla’s snap shot.

Kyaw Ko Ko battled hard for the reminder of the match, showing some nice touches, but the Fire Bats added a second goal from Njiva Rakotoharimalala to win the match 2-0.

Time to put Ko Ko in the starting lineup coach?

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

It might have been break week for the Malaysia Super League, but PKNP’s Keo Sokpheng could not stay away from the pitch. Literally!

The 25-year-old was busy promoting the completion of his brother Keo Sokngon’s football-related business back home in Cambodia’s Stung Treng Province.

Besides that, the Cambodian striker was also busy keeping his match fitness sharp for Sunday game against Kuala Lumpur FA by hitting the gym.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

Spending the festive season in Malaysia, Pahang FA’s Chan Vathanaka brought a tear to our eyes with an inspirational #QOTD breakfast Instagram post.

There is no doubt that the Elephants’ fans love the 24-year-old forward, which only makes his dove-eyed ‘good night’selfie all the more endearing.

Let’s just hope CV11 can give the fans something to shout about when Pahang take on Selangor this weekend!