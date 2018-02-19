Philippines and Stephan Schrock need each other. Time for a reunion

John Duerden reckons the talented midfielder and Philippines national side coach Thomas Dooley need to bury the hatchet.

March is a big month in Southeast Asian football but then you can say that about pretty much any month especially when it is AFF Suzuki Cup and Asian Games Year. The domestic leagues, the continental competitions and Asian Cup qualifiers mean that there is always lots going on.

For the Philippines that is certainly true. The new season of the Philippines league kicks off next month. It is the second edition of the country’s first nationwide and professional league and is crucial. Two teams have announced they will not be participating due to the costs involved and now there are just six left. There are some major challenges for the league to increase corporate interest, marketing and exposure. It is debatable whether you can have a league with just six teams. Being generous, you could say it is the bare minimum.

What should make a difference is the national team as it prepares for one of the biggest games in its history. On March 27, the Azkals host Tajikistan in the final game of the final round of qualification for the 20-19 Asian Cup. A point will be enough and it is well within range.

There will be some nervousness however. A mistake or a red card and things can change very quickly. In truth the team should have sealed the deal already, most notably the home game against Yemen on matchday four. Had all three points been taken instead of a 2-2 draw then coach Thomas Dooley could be safely planning the team’s trip to the United Arab Emirates next January.

Then there was the 0-0 in Nepal last time out. Not a game as easy as some said but for a team looking to top the group, it was a disappointing result. Now there is a third bite of the cherry.

It would be a little easier with Stephan Schrock in the team. The German-born midfielder has been a mainstay of the side for a number of years but his relationship with the coach has been as complex as the traffic system in Manila. There have been fall-outs and retirements with the result that the 31 year-old is currently not part of the national team set-up.

At the moment however, Schrock is looking very good indeed. At a time when the domestic league has not even started, he has been pulling up trees for Ceres-Negros.

When the Philippines team went to Australia at the end of January to take on Brisbane Roar in a one-off elimination play-off to enter the group stage of the 2018 AFC Champions League, few gave them a chance. In a two-legged tie, they would have been underdogs but in a single game far from home, it looked to be step too far –until it wasn’t.

Ceres defeated their Australian opponent in what has to be the greatest single result ever recorded by a club from the Philippines. In truth, it deserved more fanfare than it got.

Schrock was excellent on that evening, putting in a disciplined and mature performance in the middle of the park and helping his team-mates feel confident to give the host problems. Not only was he pushing and probing forward. Defensively, he was also excellent.

These kind of footballers are something of a dying breed in the modern game. The trend is for defensive midfielders to be exactly that. Attacking midfielders do what their name suggests too. The box-to-box style stars are less numerous these days. Schrock however helps out on both ends of the pitch. He provides protection for the defence and chips in with goals and assists.

In short, it all makes for a valuable player. Throw in his experience, confidence and never-say-die mentality and you have the kind of player that would be welcomed by any national team in Southeast Asia. He has also played at a level in Europe that other players in the region can only dream of.

The Philippines need him, not just against Tajikistan but also for the Asian Cup and beyond. Schrock can be a difficult character and has resigned from the team before and has had issues with coach Dooley.

They don’t have to love each other but for the good of the national team, they should bury the hatchet deep in one of those beautiful beaches that are so common around the archipelago. Dooley can give Schrock the opportunity to lead his country to a first ever Asian Cup and also give him the opportunity to play in the biggest tournament in the world’s biggest continent.

Schrock gives Dooley a better chance of actually getting to the competition and gives a better chance of success in the UAE. It’s time for the two big personalities to talk and get one of Asia’s most in-form midfielders back where he belongs: on the international stage.