MNL: Yangon United stay two clear of Shan United

Yangon United remain two points clear at the top of the Myanmar National League after claiming an emphatic 6-0 win over GFA on Sunday.

The Lions had initially only been leading at the YUSC Stadium by a solitary goal at halftime courtesy of Aee Soe’s 28th-minute opener, but the floodgates were opened after the break.

By the hour mark, Yangon were leading by four goals courtesy of Uzochukwu Emmanuel’s double and a Kosuke Uchida strike.

Kyi Lin then got in on the act in the 73rd minute when he grabbed his third goal of the campaign, before Aee Soe netted again with seven minutes remaining to round off a dominant display by the league leaders.

The win secured Yangon’s buffer over Shan United for another week at least after the defending champions claimed a 1-0 triumph over Ayeyawady United.

Despite not being at their best, Shan were ultimately able to take home maximum points courtesy of Christopher Chizoba’s 29th-minute winner.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s other match saw Magway fight back for a 1-1 draw against Sagaing United, as Zaw Zin Oo’s 67th-minute strike for the former was cancelled out by Nanda Kyaw just seven minutes after.

On Saturday, Yadanarbon’s inconsistent start to 2018 continued as they played out a 2-2 draw with Myawady.

Things could have been even worse for the four-time champions as Myawady twice took the lead courtesy of goals by Kaung Si Thu and Ye Wai Yan Soe, only for Yadanarbon to hit back through Thet Naing and Win Naing Soe on both occasions.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kaung Sithu struck in the 66th minute to hand Southern Myanmar a 1-0 victory over Rakhine United, while Hantharwady United beat Zwekapin United by the same margin thanks to Kyaw Zaya’s 37th-minute winner.

