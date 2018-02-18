Thai League 1: Two in a row for Buriram United

Defending champions Buriram United maintainted their perfect start to the 2018 Thai League 1 campaign as they beat Bangkok Glass 1-0 on Sunday.

Following a goalless first half at the Chang Arena, it was Diogo who found the breakthrough in the 73rd minute.

There appeared to be little danger when Suchao Nutnum floated a corner into the box but opposition keeper Narit Taweekul inexplicably flapped at the high ball, allowing Diogo to react quickest to volley home the winner from close range.

Over at the Thung Thalay Luang Stadium, Sukhothai joined Buriram and leaders Port as the three teams with a maximum six points from their opening two games with a 2-0 triumph over Chiangrai United.

Nelson Bonilla broke the deadlock for the hosts 11 minutes into the second half with a brilliant turn and half-volley just inside the area.

And, in the 77th minute, Sukhothai went on to secure maximum points as Njiva Rakotoharimalala got in behind the opposition defence and rounded Chatchai Budprom before firing into the unguarded net.

Meanwhile, Chutipol Thongthae netted the only goal of the game at the Mitr Phol Stadium as Ratchaburi Mitr Phol defeated Air Force Central 1-0.

Finally, Ubon UMT United came from behind to claim a 3-1 win over newly-promoted PT Prachuap to claim their first points of the 2018 season.

Although Amorn Thammanarm had fired Prachuap ahead in the 13th minute, the hosts equalised courtesy of a Wuttichai Tathong effort just before the break.

Five minutes after the hour mark, Aguinaldo struck to put Ubon UMT ahead before Piyachart Tamaphan added a third with four minutes remaining to wrap things up.

