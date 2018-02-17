Michael Falkesgaard backs Bangkok United defence after BEC Tero win

There were no signs of panic in the Bangkok United ranks even after Marcos Vunicius had given BEC Tero a shock lead in their Thai League 1 clash on Saturday evening.

Mano Polking’s charges were in commanding form as they dictated play from start to end but were dealt a cruel blow when a ricochet in the box gave BEC Tero a chance to take the lead in the 55th minute.

The Bangkok Angels came storming back to take the game 2-1 through goals from Sumanya Purisai and Ekkachai Sumrei and Filipino goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard feels that the team’s belief was key to victory.

“We showed what Bangkok United are all about with this comeback victory,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“The strength to get the win after trailing and on the back of a disappointing loss last week to Muangthong,

“We showed the character that we lacked in the last 30 minutes against Muangthong by playing our style of football and in the end, we got what we deserved, the three points.”

Despite getting three points in the bag, Bangkok United were not completely untroubled as Police Tero’s attacking trio of Vunicius, Michael N’dri and Douglas Tanque threatened to wreak havoc at times.

The pre-match hype revolving around Aung Thu becoming T1’s next big star never came to fruition as he started from the bench. Falkesgaard reckons it could have been very different had the Myanmar forward made the starting lineup.

He added: “Police Tero have a lot of strength with the Brazilian guys and they played a lot of long passes with them on the pitch but for most of the match, we had it under control. We knew what to expect from them.

“If Aung Thu started, they would have played a little differently because he likes the ball at his feet with his great technique and ability to make key passes.

“Having said that, tactically, the coach prepared us for these scenarios and we managed to keep their chances down to a minimum.”

Bangkok United may have continued their display of exciting attacking football which saw them become the highest-scoring team in the 2017 edition with 97 goals, but their leaky defence – 57 goals conceded last season – has seen them ship in four goals in the opening two matches.

The need to address the defensive woes saw Polking make a bold tactical switch by playing Thai international defender Mika Chunuonsee at centre-back this season, a move that Falkesgaard reckons has already strengthened the team’s challenge for silverware.

“Mika is a very good player to have in front of you,” he exclaimed. “He is the type of player who always gives 110 percent and he keeps the entire team communicating with each other.

“It was another good performance from him against Police Tero and I am sure he will continue to become a key player for Bangkok United this season.”

Bangkok United will have a chance of making it two consecutive victories when they entertain Suphanburi FC at home on February 25.