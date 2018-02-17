Bangkok United snatch late win against Police Tero in Thai League

Police Tero go down 2-1 at home to Bangkok United with Myanmar star Aung Thu failing to make the starting lineup.

Aung Thu failed to make the starting lineup as Bangkok United came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Police Tero in the Thai League on Saturday night.

A goal from Marcos Vinicius was canceled out by Sumanya Purisai as Police Tero coach Scott Cooper kept the partisan crowd in shock by leaving fan favourite Aung Thu on the bench.

Ekkachai Sumrei popped up with a 88th minute winner for their first points of the season.

Mano Polking’s men dominated proceedings and had a slew of opportunities to take a first-half lead but were up against an inspired goalkeeper in Nont Muangngam.

Robson had a great chance in the opening 10 minutes but his powerful shot was deflected.

Then it was Sanrawat Dechmitr’s turn to go for goal in the 20t minute when he cut in from the left and sent a wicked curler that was palmed out for a corner by Nont.

Right-back Ekkachai was next to have a go four minutes later but with all the space in the box, the defender blasted his shot into the side-netting.

Brazilian forward Robson had another opportunity on 40 minutes when Ekkachai’s cross was headed across goal by Sumanya Purisai but the Brazilian forward’s header was plucked out of the air by Nont.

Police Tero almost took a shock lead into the break through Douglas Tange. Wiith Captain Michael N’Dri sending in a superb cross into the box, Tange failed to find a clean connection as he put his header over the bar with only stopper Michael Falkesgaard to beat.

The second half began in the same vein with the visitors determined to get past a stubborn Police Tero backline.

But against the run of play, Police Tero started to pick up form and the likes of Tange and N’Dri found gaps in Bangkok’s defence.

Their second wind paid off in the 55th minute when Falkesgaard could do little after a free kick came back off the post to see an unmarked Vinicius bundle in the rebound.

Bangkok threw on Jakkapan Pornsai and Teeratep Winothai in search of the equalizer while Police Tero brought on Myanmar striker Aung Thu to raucous applause from the home fans.

Despite having chances to double the advantage, Police Tero succumbed to Bangkok’s persistence in attack when Sumanya’s superb free-kick on 74 minutes made it 1-1.

The game opened up as both teams began to tire and it was the visitors who had that extra burst of energy when Ekkechai was left unmarked with two minutes on the clock to ensure Polking got his first win of the campaign.

In the earlier matches on Saturday night, Muangthong United went down to the first league defeat of the season with a 2-0 home loss to Port FC.

Supbanburi FC scored a 1-0 home victory over Nakhon Ratchasima with Wasan Homsaen providing the winner in the 53rd minute.

Pattaya United were the big winners on the night after cruising to a 4-1 win at home to Chainat FC.

Friday’s only game saw Chonburi FC come from behind to record a 1-1 draw against Navy FC. Rodrigo Vergilo netted for Navy in the 55th minute before Sethavut Wongsai found the equalizer with 16 minutes on the clock.