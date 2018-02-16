Thai League 1: Honours even between Chonburi, Navy

Navy maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018 Thai League 1 campaign on Friday after playing out a 1-1 draw with Chonburi.

Following a goalless first half at the Chonburi Stadium, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Rodrigo Vergilio came back to haunt his former club in the 55th minute.

Goalkeeper Chanin Sae-ear was the culprit for the Sharks as his poor clearance was headed by Vitor Junior straight to Vergilio, who made no mistake in lifting his shot into the unguarded net.

But, with 16 minutes remaining, the hosts went on to force the draw when Settawut Wongsai latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and rifled a ferocious shot past Intharat Apinyakool.

With a point, Navy tentatively moved top of the table ahead of this week’s other fixtures, while Chonburi are on the board after last Saturday’s loss to Chiangrai United.

Photo credit: Chonburi FC