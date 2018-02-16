Brendan Gan glad to be back and eager for Perak TBG success

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan speaks to Malaysian midfielder Brendan Gan on his long-awaited return to the field.

Most familiar with football would be able to tell you how painstaking it is to return from one of the sport’s most-dreaded injuries. Yet, to recover from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury twice in two years, requires genuine resilience and determination.

Nonetheless, if there was ever anyone who epitomised strength – both physical and mental – it is Malaysia’s Brendan Gan.

Even from a brief conversation or by browsing through his Instagram page, it is immediately evident that Gan is big on sharing good vibes with those around him.

It is this same positivity which arguably got him through the darkest of times when he suffered an ACL injury on the opening day of the 2015 Malaysia Super League campaign, recovered and recuperated, only to do his other knee the following September.

Fast forward 17 months – three games into the 2018 campaign – and the 29-year-old is back bossing the midfield, this time in the colours of Perak TBG.

FOX Sports Asia recently caught up with the affable Sydney-born Gan, where he shared his thoughts on a fresh start with The Bos Gaurus and a potential recall with Harimau Malaya.

Gabriel Tan (GT): Brendan, firstly, it’s great to see you back on the field after a wretched time with injury – how good is it to be back doing what you love?

Brendan Gan (BG): I don’t know if there is a word to describe the feeling I have, in being back on the field amongst a great bunch of guys who have enormous quality as players. The feeling is one that you can only experience and feel for yourself, especially after being out for 12 months.

The tears, days when you feel down, hard work, aches and pains, frustrations and anger is all worth it when you step back into an environment that you love. Getting back to football is just a reward for all that has happened in the past 12 months.

Thanks for the massive turn out for the 2018 Kit Launch! Looking forward to the start of the season 🙌🏽👊🏽💛🖤#ithasBGAN #TheBosWillReturn #BeABos pic.twitter.com/NVRj0osUQh — Brendan Gan (@brendan_gan) January 28, 2018

GT: Everywhere you’ve played, you’ve always been a fan favourite for giving your all every time you take to the field, and also how you conduct yourself off it. I’m sure everyone is happy to see you back on the field!

BG: Of course, it has been fantastic to have the support of Malaysia in returning to football… the messages and love that comes from such amazing supporters of Malaysian football is brilliant to see, and I thank all of you who have been a supporter of not just myself but of the Malaysian leagues.

GT: 2018 has seen you embark on a new adventure with Perak TBG. What appealed to you when you decided to join the club?

BG: I wasn’t sure what to expect when Perak came to me with an offer because you don’t really get out to see the sights when you are on an away trip to Ipoh.

I spoke to some of the players who I have played with before and they told me a lot of good things about the lifestyle. One great aspect is they have fantastic players who play for each other and support each other through thick and thin.

Also, a no brainer was having coach Mehmet Durakovic at the helm as he has had a wonderful career in Malaysia, not only as a player but also a coach. I love the family atmosphere he creates and it has shown in the first few matches.

Perak has always been sitting around the top five or so teams and this is a great challenge for the club and players to bring some glory to the state. I love a challenge, and it will be a tough season but this is what makes me so excited for the future of Perak.

GT: When it comes to title contenders, everyone talks about the usual suspects like Johor Darul Ta’zim, Pahang, Selangor… but this pre-season saw some throw Perak TBG into the mix. Last week’s result was a slight blip but the season has actually started pretty positively. What sort of targets has the team set for this season?

BG: Of course you talk about these teams with big budgets and the ability to draw players in, but from my experience in this league, anyone can beat anyone on the day.

When you have such a great environment within a team and everyone working together to become better every single day, then the results come. It didn’t help us that we had to travel to Pahang, then straight to Kedah and then straight to Lumut, where we were away for 10 days. Yet the boys still showed heart and character, and that is exactly what you need to stay consistent within this league.

We have some good experience in the team and some great young players coming through, of course we back ourselves to produce great result; coming in with a negative attitude only sets you up for failure. We are full of confidence and have the belief that we can do a great job this season.

GT: Finally, right before your horrific injury, you were really establishing yourself as a regular for the Malaysia national team. After all the hard work you’ve put in to get back to where you are, I’m sure “slow and steady” would be a bit of a mantra for you. Yet, considering it’s an AFF Suzuki Cup year and given how amazing the Malaysia fans are, how much do you want to be back out there wearing the flag on your chest?

BG: Yes, you are right about the “slow and steady” to ease back into regular football. It will take time to adjust to the stresses of football again, and also take time to get back to top form.

It’s quite funny that I get asked this similar question since returning to football, but for me my mind is focused solely on Perak and doing a great job here.

National teams should not be chosen on names and what you have done in the past, it should be the best players in the best form at the particular time that should get the opportunity to represent a country.

It is the biggest honor as a footballer to reach a national team cap and should not be taken lightly. I’m sure coach Tan [Cheng Hoe] is all about playing the players who deserve the spot.

So, for me, if I focus only on doing well for Perak and achieving this, then the opportunity may arise with the honor of representing the Malaysian flag once again.

Photo credit: Perak TBG