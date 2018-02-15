Hulk loving life in China and committed to Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG’s Brazilian superstar Hulk has fired a shot back at those who criticised his move to China 18 months ago, declaring he has no regrets over his decision to sign for the club.

Hulk, talking exclusively to The Asian Game podcast, broke the Asian transfer fee record when he signed for Shanghai SIPG for a reported $60million in June 2016 and has since gone on to become one of the most feared attacking players in all of Asia.

“There was a lot of news, some criticism because I chose China,” he recalled. “But after 18 months here I can say that I am very well and happy. I don’t regret it.

“I’ve adapted so well here, my family’s adapted, my children love living here and so does my wife. So I just thank God for this opportunity. I am really happy and I hope to continue here for a long time so I can build my story here like I did in Portugal, Russia and Japan.”

The 31-year-old, who has scored 34 goals in 52 games for Shanghai SIPG, is adamant Chinese football is on the right path, and said the league was a lot tougher than its detractors suggest.

“I can see the improvement every year since I arrived in China,” he said.

“The Chinese Super League is getting more hard and difficult, beside [from the fact of] Guangzhou Evergrande still staying at the top and winning seven times in a row. It’s a huge achievement for them, but its changing slowly.

“Last year we were so close to them and this year will be even more difficult than the last one. Not only for Guangzhou Evergrande but also for us and all the other teams. I think Shanghai SIPG is one of a few [teams] that didn’t sign anyone, but we have a great team and will fight for trophies.

“A lot of clubs are investing well and it will be hard this year. The Chinese Super League standard is improving a lot and I think it will improve even more. I think they’re heading the right way.”

Despite coming close in all three competitions last year (CSL, CFA Cup and AFC Champions League), Shanghai SIPG ended 2017 without a trophy to show for their hard work, and that is something Hulk is determined to put right this year.

“If we look back to last season, from the campaign we had and the numbers we achieved, both individually and as a collective, I believe it was a good season,” he said.

“But as we know football players and teams live by the results. It doesn’t matter if we get so close, we have to achieve [success].

“I’ve been here for a year and a half and we have to win a trophy this year. Since the club got the promotion to China’s first tier it hasn’t won a trophy, so I want to be a part of this history, I want to win this first trophy. It’s got to be this year and will be this year.

“I will do my best. Not only me but also my teammates, we’re focused on it knowing how important this is. For all the investment made, I think the club deserves to win a trophy this year.”

🇨🇳 Shanghai SIPG are one of the favourites for #ACL2018. Is this the year they break their 🏆 drought? Hulk says “it has to be”. Listen to more from our EXCLUSIVE interview with the 🇧🇷 star. DOWNLOAD NOW! Apple – https://t.co/wwyKQ3egHa

Android – https://t.co/KXaBy5NwHv pic.twitter.com/x58yj13gWP — The Asian Game (@TheAsianGame) February 15, 2018

Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira, who worked previously with Hulk at FC Porto, will take charge of the team after Andre Villas-Boas left at the end of 2017, making it three coaches in as many seasons for a club that prides itself on stability and continuity.

Hulk, for his part, is excited at the prospect of working again with Pereira after they win the Portuguese league together at Porto in the 2011/12 season.

“I haven’t seen him in a while, we lost contact for a while,” Hulk – capped 47 times by Brazil – said.

“But it’s so good to work with him again because he’s a coach who always wants to win. During the training sessions, he always works you on correct positioning, when a player doesn’t pass correctly he always stops and tries to explain in the most simple way.

“So this is good and I am certain he will do a great job here and if it’s God’s will we’ll win some trophies and he’ll make his history here too.”

Hulk’s move to China wasn’t his first foray into Asian football, having started his career 11 years earlier in the J.League with stints at Kawasaki Frontale, Consadole Sapporo and Tokyo Verdy.

“My situation at the time was very different, I was starting my career in Japan and I learnt a lot,” he said.

“I’m really grateful for [having played in[ Japan. I grew up, not only as a footballer, but also in life. Differently for my arrival in China, I arrived experienced, 30-years-old, professionally fulfilled and with family stability. I came experienced so everything came easier.

“My experience in China has been as good as in Japan. I believe that I’ve learned a lot in both countries and cities that I lived. I am very grateful for both Japanese and Chinese people for welcoming me so much. Starting my career in Asia and coming back after 11 years, I thank God for everything and I am very happy here. “