Thai League Week 2: Top 5 goals of the week – Agree or disagree?

Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 02.

1. Lukian Almeida (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United 4-1 Chainat FC

Highlight: Pattaya United 4 – 1 Chainat Hornbill Match Highlight: Hat-trick hero Lukian has made the home team proud on the first home game of the season. เกมการแข่งขันที่ 2 : พัทยายูไนเตด ชนะ 4 – 1 ชัยนาทฮอร์นบิล (ลูเคียน 9,34,58 / พีรดนย์ (เจ้านิว) 87 / เฮนรี่ 3) Match Day 2: Pattaya United 4 – 1 Chainat Hornbill ( Lukian 9,34,58 Peeradol.C 87 / Henry 3)#PrideOfPattaya#1TeamOnePride#PattayaUnited Posted by Pattaya United on Saturday, 17 February 2018

A blistering start saw both teams score in the opening 10 minutes as the pendulum swung from end to end.

Bernard Doumbia gave Chainat a fourth-minute lead but Lukian Almeida made it one apiece three minutes later with some nifty footwork.

He received the ball in the box and left his marker for dead before sending a thunderbolt into the far corner from an impossible angle.

2. Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United)

Police Tero 1-2 Bangkok United

After a 3-2 loss to Muangthong United in their opening game, Bangkok United were facing a second consecutive defeat after Police Tero took the lead through Marcos Vinicius.

Mano Polking’s team refused to cave in and were duly rewarded with a last-gasp 2-1 victory when Sumanya Purisa stepped up to latch an unstoppable free kick in the 74th minute to set his team up for an epic finale.

With parity restored, Bangkok United went on to seal all three points through an Ekkachai Sumrei winner in the 88th minute.

3. Nelson Bonilla (Sukhothai FC)

Sukhothai FC 2-0 Chiangrai United

This is the El Salvador international’s third goal in two matches and he is fast becoming one of the hottest strikers in Thai football at the moment.

His close control allowed him to take one touch before a quick swivel saw him rifle a looping shot past the static Chiangrai United goalkeeper to give his side the lead.

With two victories on the trot and the former Nacional forward in fearsome form, Sukhothai could be the surprise package of the season.

4. Diogo (Buriram United)

Buriram United 1-0 Bangkok Glass

The Thunder Castles were not at their best but who can blame them after a superb shift in midweek saw them seal a 1-1 draw away to Guangzhou Evergrande in the AFC Champions League.

Champions find a way to win even when they are not playing well and that was exactly what Buriram did with a 1-0 victory over title contenders Bangkok Glass.

Diogo found just enough space after Rabbits goalkeeper Narit Taweekul flapped his clearance in the 73rd minute to adjust his body positioning and send a powerful ball past a static defence to ensure his team continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

5. Amorn Thammanarm (PT Prachuap FC)

Ubon UMT 3-1 PT Prachuap FC

PT Prachuap FC went down 3-1 away to Ubon UMT on Sunday evening but they did have a great start to the game.

With only 13 minutes on the clock, a swift move down the right saw Jonatan Ferreira Reis receive the ball just outside the box. The Brazilian slid a lovely pass to Amorn Thammanarm who made no mistake with a cool finish under the goalkeeper.

Ubon replied with three goals but none of them had the finesse of Amorn’s goal. But then again, the only thing that matters on the pitch is the result.

Did we miss out on your favourite Thai League goal over the weekend?

Tell us all about it in the comments below now!