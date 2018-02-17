Port FC revolution continues with Muangthong victory in Thai League

Muangthong United suffered their first Thai League defeat of the season with a 2-0 loss at home to Port FC.

With club owner Madam Nualphan Lamsam in the dugout, Port FC dished out some fantastic counter-attacking football to silence the partisan crowd through an own goal from Peerapat Notchaiya and Sergio Suarez.

Tawan Sripan’s charges seemed to lack the usual energy in their play and went behind in the eighth minute when Peerapat headed into his own goal off a Port FC free kick.

Jackson Coelho had a great chance to level proceedings just before the half-time whistle but his low shot was put out for a corner by Port FC’s goalkeeper.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half when a good break by Port saw Suarez finish off a lovely move in the 66th minute to make it two on the night for the visitors.

Muangthong threw on Siroch Chattong but despite the giant forward’s introduction, the home team never got going and allowed Port FC to claim a well-deserved win to go top of the standings.

PUTD Real-Time Update: #FULLTIME Thai League 1 #MatchDay 2 – Pattaya United 4-1 Chainat Hornbill FC หมดเวลาการแข่งขัน… Posted by Pattaya United on Saturday, 17 February 2018

In an earlier game on Saturday, Pattaya United make easy work of Chainat FC to record a 4-1 home victory.

A goal from Peeradol Chamratsamee and a hat-trick from former Busan I-Park striker Lukian made it a night to remember for the Blue Dolphins.

Chonburi FC played out a 1-1 home draw against Navy FC on Friday night.

The Sharks’ goalkeeper Chanin Sae-ear made a mess of his clearance and Brazilian striker Rodrigo made no mistake with a pinpoint lob to give Navy the lead. Chonburi pushed forward for the equalizer and were rewarded when Sethavut Wongsai salva