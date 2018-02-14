Malaysia U-23’s Syihan Hazmi tests positive for banned substance by AFC

Malaysia football has been hit by the news that U-23 goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi has been tested positive for a banned substance and has received a 60-day ban from the Asian Football Confederation.

Syihan who was part of Ong Kim Swee’s Malaysia U-23 squad at the AFC U-23 Championship tested positive for a banned substance – metabolite methandienone – during the competition in Changshu, China.

The test was conducted after Malaysia’s 4-1 loss to Iraq in the Group C opener on January 10.

The AFC disciplinary and ethics committee have dished out a 60-day provisional ban on the Negeri Sembilan youngster from all football activities.

Syihan, who was the reserve goalkeeper during the AFC U-23 Championship has requested for his B samples to be tested again and is waiting for the results.

AFC will then take further action upon receiving the results.