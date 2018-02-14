Indonesia boss should choose: football or politics

John Duerden reckons that Indonesian football chief Edy Rahmayadi needs to decide on football or politics for his career, but not both!

It has not been a good couple of days for Indonesian football. Bali United lost at home to Yangon of Myanmar in the opening game of the 2018 AFC Cup. Too much should not be read into one result and nothing should be taken away from the achievement and performance of the visiting team but it was a poor performance from the islanders. Perhaps the excuse can be that the Indonesians have yet to kick off their season while those from Myanmar have but still, it is, a wake-up call.

But who will pick the phone up at PSSI, the nation’s football federation? That is because more worrying news has come as Edy Rahmayadi, the president of the PSSI, is taking time off from his job. This is not for health reasons but because he is running for election to be the governor of North Sumatra.

In many countries this would be dismissed as a joke but Indonesia fans know better. Mixing politics and football has been as natural as mixing sambal sauce, well, with pretty much anything. But that is why Rahmayadi, who came from the military in 2016, was supposed to be different. He marked a fresh start in the country after the craziness of the first decade and a half of the 20th century.

After the arrest and imprisonment of Nurdin Halid on corruption charges over a decade ago, the subsequent battles when he stepped down as PSSI boss in 2011, the establishment of rebel leagues, federations and national teams and the inevitable FIFA suspension in 2015, Edy was supposed to be a break from the past. He had been involved in football before and there were encouraging signs that he was a safe pair of hands. It seemed fortuitous that in the same month he took the job, the national team returned to action after the year-long FIFA ban. Not only that, the team exceeded expectations, getting out of a tough group and then going all the way to the final before a narrow and honorable loss to Thailand.

Of course, he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory recently with his comments on Indonesian players such as Evan Dimas going overseas and questioning his patriotism. Now, of course, it is easy to wonder just who those words were aimed at: football fans or millions of voters in Sumatra and the wider national electorate.

The biggest problem is that Edy is not planning to leave his current post permanently but prefers to take a leave of absence from his current position as being responsible for football in the world’s fourth most populous country. It’s a big job and you can’t just take a break from it when it is convenient. If he wants to run for governor — and again, we can wonder whether he only got involved with PSSI in order to help with his next ambition — then he has to choose one or the other. Football fans in Indonesia deserve 100% commitment and attention. That is the very least they deserve. Football needs the same.

If he wants to run for governor then there can be no coming back. PSSI needs to start looking for a new boss, it is not the personal plaything or platform for the ambitious who have ambitions elsewhere.

And there is also the feeling that this is all to soon anyway. Just 15 months is not enough time to get to grips in a football federation anywhere in the world. When the country is Indonesia then you are just scratching at the surface. The post runs from 2016 to 2020. It should have been filled by a person who is ready to give everything in terms of time, toil and tears for four full years. Not someone who sees the job as a sideshow for something else. A military man should show more discipline.

But perhaps it is for the best. If he is not the right person for the job then maybe it is better to find someone else sooner rather than later. Whatever happens now, the chief is not going to have the same authority and respect again. He has already demonstrated that his heart is elsewhere. If he had done that after 2020 then that would have been quite within his rights but he didn’t and so it isn’t.

Already people in Indonesia are saying that Edy should choose. Politics or football as this is a country that is tired of the two being mixed. The thing is, he has already made his choice. It is time for him to go and not come back. It is time for a new president to take the country’s football scene forward and treat it with the respect it deserves.