ASEAN Roster: Singapore’s Quak v Zulfahmi, Aung Thu faces Falkesgaard

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

The Malaysian domestic competitions take a break this weekend but the Thai League 1 and 2 are going into their second round of matches.

Will Aung Thu score again for Police Tero? Can Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard keep a clean sheet this time out for Bangkok United?

And not forgetting Singapore’s Zulfahmi Arifin going heads up against compatriot Gabriel Quak when Navy FC take on Chonburi FC.

Weekly Match Schedules (16-18 February)



MYANMAR

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United)

Sukhothai FC v Chiangrai United – 18 February 2000HKT

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Bangkok United – 17 February 2100HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (Prachuap)

Ubon UMT v PT Prachuap – 18 February 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

TRAT FC v Angthong FC – 17 February 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Samut Sakhon v PTT Rayong – 18 February 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT)

Ubon UMT v PT Prachuap – 18 February 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United v Chainat Hornbill – 17 February 1845HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Police Tero v Bangkok United – 17 February 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Mitr Phol v Air Force Central – 18 February 1900HKT

Hoang Vu Samson (Buriram United)

Buriram United v Bangkok Glass – 18 February 2000HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi)

KhonKaen FC v Krabi FC – 16 February 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi FC v Navy FC – 16 February 2100HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Chonburi FC v Navy FC – 16 February 2100HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Rayong FC v Army United – 17 February 2100HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Nongbua Pitchaya v Lampang FC – 18 February 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani v Thai Honda FC – 18 February 1900HKT

MALAYSIA

Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)

Buriram United v Bangkok Glass – 18 February 2000HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Muangthong United v Port FC – 17 February 1900HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Samut Sakhon v PTT Rayong – 18 February 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)

KhonKaen FC v Krabi FC – 16 February 1900HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchatani)

Ubon Ratchathani FC v Lamphun Warrior – 17 February 1730HKT