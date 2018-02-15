Chunuonsee rates Pokklaw as top Thai midfielder as Bangkok eye silverware

Mika Chunuonsee is confident Bangkok United will bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Muangthong United and rates teammate Anan Pokklaw as the best midfielder in Thailand.

With a two-goal lead and 30 minutes left on the clock, Bangkok United seemed to be cruising to an opening Thai League win on Saturday but Muangthong United had other ideas.

After Sumanya Purisai and Anan Pokklaw scored for Mano Polking’s side in the 27th and 52nd minute respectively, the visitors came storming back, led by the impressive Chenrop Samphaodi whose hat-trick gave Muangthong all three points.

Having dictated play for 60 minutes, Chunuonsee felt that the lack of match practice and timing of Chenrop’s first goal were the cause of Bangkok’s demise.

“We had a great start to the game and for 60 minutes, the game plan was working well as we didn’t give Muangthong much goalscoring opportunities,” Chunuonsee told FOX Sports Asia.

“The turning point was their first goal which changed everything. This Muangthong team are very, very experienced and they just piled on the pressure.

“We had a chance at 2-2 to score a third but it just didn’t go in and in the end, our lack of match practice with this being our first competitive game while they had already played three competitive matches made a huge difference.”

Despite the loss to Muangthong, Chunuonsee reckons the team have shown enough qualities to have a great 2018 campaign, especially the foreign brigade of Everton, Vander Luiz, Michael Falkesgaard, Carlos Salom and Robson.

He added: “As a team, we are doing better defensively and our target hasn’t changed after one game. Silverware is what we want but it will take time.

“Our new players like Vander and Robson have showed in the first game that we are clicking already and with more hard work and cutting out the minor tactical mistakes in our game, I’m sure we will have a good run for the rest of the season.

“What we do now is to learn from the Muangthong game and take the positives into the next game. Everybody knows we’re a very attack-minded team and we ourselves know that we will concede goals from time to time.”

Bangkok’s next game will be away to Police Tero who opened their season with a 3-2 loss to Prachuap FC, even after a good start that saw Myanmar striker Aung Thu open the scoring in the 10th minute.

Chunuonsee is determined to claim maximum points to kick start their season and hopes midfielder Pokklaw will shine again after his goal-of-the-season contender against Muangthong.

“I’ve always said Pokklaw is one of the best midfielders in Thailand.” Chunuonsee declared.

“When you train with him in the Thai national team, you can see he still stood out despite so many accomplished midfielders in the squad.

“He is the complete package and can shoot, pass and dribble. Pretty much everything really. He was everywhere on the pitch against Muangthong.

“What people don’t realise is he didn’t train at all before that game due to his commitments with the Police force and credit to him for lasting the entire match. Hopefully he continues his good form into the next game.”

A win against Aung Thu’s Police Tero is crucial for Bangkok United if they are to do better than last season where they finished third behind eventual champions Buriram United and Muangthong.