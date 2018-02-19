Azkals head coach Thomas Dooley to fans: ‘No Stephan Schrock call-up’

Philippine Azkals head coach Thomas Dooley was quick to refute any chance for Stephan Schrock to return to the national team ahead of the final Asian Cup qualifier game against Tajikistan on March 27, 2018 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Giving his statements through Facebook comments on John Duerden’s opinion article posted this noon suggesting on Schrock and Dooley ironing out their differences and reuniting in the squad to boost the team’s qualification campaign, the coach finally puts the matter to rest.

However, this just encouraged further reactions from fans in airing their opinions and reaching out to the head coach.

The comments section suddenly turned into a sort of pop-up Q&A forum.

Some offered support for the head coach while others were strongly insisting on bringing back the Ceres-Negros star player in the squad.

Coach Dooley in spite of the mixed feedback kept it cool and shared his insights. He even seem to “enjoy” the discussion.

The thread as of this writing is still going on and somehow gives fans a very minute glimpse of the coach’s insights and the national team in a very informal way.