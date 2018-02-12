Thai League: Top 5 goals of the week – Agree or disagree?

Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 01.

1. Jakkaphan Kaewprom (Buriram United)

Buriram United 2-1 Ratchaburi FC

Defending champions Buriram United struggled to break down a stubborn Ratchaburi defence in the first half but captain Jakkaphan Kaewprom was on hand to lead a second-half onslaught.

After a neat one-two with striker Edgar Silva on the edge of the box, the Thai playmaker found himself in the box and duly dispatched an unstoppable shot to bulge the net and put his team in the lead.

This continues the puzzling argument among Thai fans as to why Jakkaphan doesn’t get more game time with the War Elephants.

2. Nelson Bonilla (Sukhothai FC)

Air Force Central FC 1-2 Sukhothai FC

One match into the new season and Sukhothai FC may already have unearthed a potential Golden Boot winner in Nelson Bonilla.

The El Salvador international blitzed his way to a brace to give his side a 2-1 away win over Air Force Central FC.

His first goal was a warning of things to come but his second, which turned out to be the winner saw him swivel past a slew of defenders before a cheeky finish to make it a debut to remember.

3. Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United FC)

Bangkok United 2-3 Muangthong United

In what was the best game of the opening weekend in the Thai League, Bangkok United may have gone down fighting to a late Chenrop Samphaodi hat-trick but they scored the best goal on the night.

Thai midfielder Pokklaw Anan justified his tag as one of the most complete central midfielders in Southeast Asian football with a scorcher in the 52nd minute to give Bangkok a two-goal lead.

Picking up a deflection, Pokklaw’s first touch cushioned the ball to allow him a clean strike to send a rocket that nestled in the back of the net.

An early goal of the season contender right there.

4. Dragan Boskovic (Port FC)

Port FC 3-0 Pattaya United

Veteran striker Dragan Boskovic opened the floodgates for Port FC with a sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the box just before half-time, leaving Pattaya United’s keeper Patiwat Khmmai with no chance.

The Montenegrin, who recently moved from Bangkok United, marked his Port Lions debut with a beauty of a goal!

Sergio Suarez and Bordin Phala were the other scorers for the Bangkok-based club as they emerged with as 3-0 winners.

5. Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Prachuap 3-2 Police Tero

Justifying the fanfare surrounding his arrival, Myanmar star Aung Thu got off to a lightning-fast start for Police Tero – netting in the 10th minute on his debut!

The diminutive striker casually beat the offside trap to receive teammate Marcos Vinicius’ through ball before speeding clear to dispatch a shot pass opposing goalie Somporn Yos.

Marcos Vinicius also got on the scoresheet for the Silver Shields Dragons, but Prachuap ultimately came back with goals from Amorn Thammanarm, Jonatan Ferreira Reis and Lonsana Doumbouya.

Did we miss out on your favourite Thai League goal over the weekend?

Tell us all about it in the comments below now!