MSL: Shock loss for JDT as Kedah, Melaka win

Johor Darul Ta’zim have been handed their first loss of the 2018 Malaysia Super League season following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The match had originally kicked off at the KLFA Stadium on Saturday but was halted in the 57th minute due to torrential rain, with the hosts leading by a goal courtesy of a Paulo Josue strike on the stroke of halftime.

But despite having the time to regroup ahead of Sunday’s resumption, Harimau Selatan were just unable to find a way past their stubborn opponents, who held on for a famous victory.

Meanwhile, title hopefuls Kedah finally picked up their first points of the campaign at the third time of asking as they beat PKNP FC 1-0.

Despite fielding a formidable side including new Indonesian import Andik Vermansyah, it took the Red Eagles until the 84th minute to finally find the breakthrough when Akhyar Rashid found the back of the net.

Finally, later on Sunday evening, Melaka United produced a fine display to beat Negeri Sembilan 3-0.

Yahor Zubovich got Melaka on their way with a first-half brace, before R. Gopinathan wrapped things up with a third goal in the 71st minute.

FT: MEL 3-0 N9

A night to forget for N9, especially for Saiful Amar. But a night to remember for Melaka's Yahor Zubovic with 2 goals and an assist for Gopinathan.#LigaSuper2018 #MELvN9 — Padang Bola Sepak II (@FootballFieldMY) February 11, 2018

Photo credit: Johor Darul Ta’zim FC