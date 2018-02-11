Thai League 1: Port on form while Aung Thu scores on debut

Port have got their 2018 Thai League 1 campaign off to a dominant start as they claimed a 3-0 win over Pattaya United at the PAT Stadium on Sunday.

Dragan Boskovic broke the deadlock for the Port Lions on the stroke of halftime, before Sergio Suarez made it 2-0 on the rebound in the 74th minute after Nurul Sriyankem’s initial effort had been saved.

And, in the final minute, Bordin Phala curled a freekick on the edge of the box in at the near post to cap off a fine evening for the hosts.

With the victory, Port currently find themselves top of the table after the opening round of the season as one of eight sides with three points to their names.

Myanmar star Aung Thu had a debut to remember as he opened the scoring for Police Tero, although it was not enough to prevent them from falling to a 3-2 loss to newly-promoted Prachuap.

Goal! Aung Thu scores the first goal for Police Tero FC! He scores on his debut! pic.twitter.com/sm3QehRqNt — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) February 11, 2018

After Aung Thu had netted in the 10th minute, Amorn Thammanarm equalised for the hosts in the 51st minute but Marcos Vinicius restored Police Tero’s lead a minute after the hour mark.

Nonetheless, Prachuap refused to give in and levelled the scores again courtesy of a Jonatan Ferreira Reis strike four minutes later, before Lonsana Doumbouya scored what proved to be the winner with 17 minutes remaining.

Over at the 80th Birthday Stadium, big-spending Bangkok Glass failed to get their new era off on a positive note as Ekkachai Rittipan’s 80th-minute strike handed Nakhon Ratchasima a 1-0 triumph.

Finally, Navy are also up and running but left it late to claim beat Ubon UMT United 1-0, with Chusana Numkanitsorn popping up with the only goal of the match in the 90th minute.

Photo credit: Port FC