MNL: Yangon United move two clear at the top

Yangon United moved two points clear at the top of the Myanmar National League after claiming a comfortable 3-1 win over Rakhine United on Friday.

Sekou Sylla opened the scoring after eight minutes and doubled his tally in the 41st minute, before Maung Maung Lwin made it 3-0 five minutes after the hour mark.

Sunday Mathew pulled one back for Rakhine two minutes later but it proved to be a mere consolation, as Yangon claimed the win to move top of the table.

And, on Saturday, Yadanarbon – the previous leaders on goal difference – fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Magway, who emerged victors courtesy of Maung Maung Soe’s last-gasp effort in the third minute of injury-time.

Saturday’s other games saw a Joseph Mpande brace hand Hantharwady United a 2-1 triumph over bottom side Myawady, while Zwekapin United beat Southern Myanmar 2-0 courtesy of goals from Cesar and Yan Kyaw Htwe.

Elsewhere on Friday, defending champions Shan United climbed into second spot as Soe Min Oo’s 77th-minute winner handed them a 1-0 triumph over Sagaing United, keeping them two points off the pace.

Finally, Sunday’s only match saw an Ella Edubat Patrick double and a strike by Min Min Thu help Ayeyawady United to a 3-0 victory over GFA.

