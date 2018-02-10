MSL: Terengganu rout Selangor as JDT clash called off

Terengganu recorded their first win of the 2018 Malaysia Super League season in fine style as they claimed a 4-1 win over Selangor on Saturday.

Lee Tuck got the Turtles on their way at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium with a stunning 33rd-minute opener, before Shahrul Aizad doubled their lead right on the hour mark.

Kipre Tchetche then continued his fine start to the campaign as he notched his fourth goal in three matches in the 65th minute, and the rout was completed as Tuck struck again two minutes later.

Kemenangan pertama TFC berjaya menewaskan Selangor malam ini #TERvSEL #MSL2018 pic.twitter.com/raoNuEf1M8 — Terengganu Football Club (@FCTerengganu) February 10, 2018

Nonetheless, Selangor did grab a consolation with a minute remaining courtesy of a strike by Amri Yahyah.

Prior to Saturday, Selangor had been top of the table having won their opening two games, leaving Johor Darul Ta’zim as the only other side with a perfect record.

However, Harimau Selatan were trailing 1-0 to Kuala Lumpur when their game was called off in the second half due to torrential rain.

56’ KLFA vs JDT match was stopped for a while due to heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur. #KLFAvJDT #MSL2018 — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) February 10, 2018

The match will resume in the 57th minute on Sunday with Kuala Lumpur still leading from a Paulo Josue goal just before halftime.

Over at the Perak Stadium, Perak TBG were handed their first loss of 2018 as they were beaten 2-0 by PKNS FC.

It took Rafael Ramazotti just a minute to fire the visitors in front, before he found the back of the net once more in the 62nd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Finally, Saturday’s last game in the MSL saw Pahang get their campaign up and running after picking up just one point from their first two matches, as they beat Kelantan 3-0.

Tok Gajah found themselves ahead at halftime thanks to Francis Forkey Doe’s 12th-minute opener, and they went on to claim maximum points as Mohamadou Sumareh and Nor Azam Azih were both on target in the second 45.

Photo credit: Terengganu FC