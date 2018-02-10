Thai League 1: Chenrop the hero in Muangthong revival

Chenrop Samphaodi was the hat-trick hero for Muangthong United as they came from behind to beat Bangkok United 3-2 in the Thai League 1 on Saturday.

It was Bangkok United who drew first blood at the Thammasat Stadium three minutes before the half-hour mark, when Vander Luiz skipped past a couple of challenges before playing a pass for Sumanya Purisay to nip in ahead of Kampol Pathom-attakul and finish.

And, in the 52nd minute, it looked as though the hosts were going to start their season with a memorable victory when Pokklaw Anan made it 2-0 with a sensational dipping-half volley from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

But Chenrop, on as a halftime substitute for the ineffective Siroch Chatthong, got the Kirins back into the contest a minute before the hour mark – running onto Wattana Playnum’s through-ball and cleverly dinking his shot over the onrushing Michael Falkesgaard and in off the underside of the bar.

Then, in the 75th minute, the scores were level when Chenrop ghosted into the six-yard box to meet Tristan Do’s right-wing delivery with a powerful finish into the back of the net.

The visitors might have been forgiven had they been satisfied to just come away with a share of the spoils, but it got even better for them with seven minutes remaining.

After receiving a throw-in from Peerapat Notchaiya and easily turning Mika Chunuonsee, Heberty proceeded to drill a cross into the six-yard box and although Chenrop scuffed his initial effort, he sorted his feet out in time to complete his hat-trick from point-blank range.

Hattrick hero! Chenrop scores his third goal and make Muangthong come back! Muangthong 3-2 Bangkok now! pic.twitter.com/tsnb3SK822 — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) February 10, 2018

That stunning 45-minute display from Chenrop was ultimately enough to help Muangthong get their 2018 Thai League 1 campaign off to a winning start, although they did finish the match with ten men after Charyl Chappuis was sent off for a second bookable offence deep into injury-time.

In Saturday’s other earlier games, Chiangrai United defeated Chonburi 1-0 courtesy of a thumping header by Victor Cardozo, while Sukhothai beat newly-promoted Air Force Central 2-1.

Half Time : True Bangkok United 1-0 SCG Muangthong United. Sumanya Purisay scored the first goal for True BUFC in the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/wrRoje6FCS — True Bangkok United (@TRUEBUFC) February 10, 2018

Finally, Saturday’s final game saw Chainat Hornbill and Suphanburi play out a 0-0 draw.

BANGKOK UNITED: Michael Falkesgaard, Manuel Bihr (Ekkachai Sumrei 81’), Mika Chunuonsee, Everton, Ernesto Phumipha, Anthony Ampaipitakwong, Sumanya Purisay (Alexander Sieghart 72’), Pokklaw Anan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Vander Luiz, Robson (Carlos Salom 66’).

MUANGTHONG UNITED: Kampol Pathom-attakul, Tristan Do, Naoaki Aoyama, Adisorn Promrak, Peerapat Notchaiya, Sarach Yooyen, Wattana Playnum (Thossawat Limwannasathian 79’), Siroch Chatthong (Chenrop Samphaodi 46’), Heberty (Nukoolkit Krutyai 90+4’), Charyl Chappuis, Jaja Coelho.

Photo credit: SCG Muangthong United FC