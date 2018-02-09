Thai League 1: Buriram edge Ratchaburi in season opener

Defending champions Buriram United got their 2018 Thai League 1 campaign off to a winning start as they beat Ratchaburi Mitr Phol 2-1 at the Chang Arena on Friday.

Following a goalless first half, Buriram broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Jakkaphan Kaewprom exchanged a lovely one-two with Edgar Silva to break into the box and rifle a half volley into the far corner.

Six minutes later, they doubled their lead when Edgar and Jakkaphan linked up well to release Diogo, who made no mistake in finishing past Kittipong Phuthawchueak on his left foot.

However, the visitors were handed a lifeline in the 72nd minute when they were awarded a penalty, Narubadin Weerawatnodom was adjudged to have shoved Rungrath Poomchanteuk in the back inside the area.

It was Brazilian debutant Felipe Menezes who stepped up to the spot and the playmaker kept his cool from the spot, firing into the top corner to reduce the deficit.

Still, despite Ratchaburi’s best efforts, the hosts were able to hold out for the remainder of the contest to get their title defence off to a winning start.

Nonetheless, Buriram’s evening was blighted by a first-half injury to captain Suchao Nutnum, who appeared to have an issue with his hamstring and is already in doubt for next Wednesday’s away game against Guangzhou Evergrande in the AFC Champions League.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Pravinwat Boonyong, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Ratthanakorn Maikami (Yoo Jun-soo 82’), Jakkaphan Kaewprom, Suchao Nutnum (Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri 21’), Supachok Sarachat (Anon Amornlerdsak 90+3′), Diogo, Edgar Silva.

RATCHABURI MITR PHOL: Kittipong Phuthawchueak, Sila Srikampang (Philip Roller 74’), Joel Sami, Apiwat Ngaolamhin, Satsanapong Wattayuchutikul, Pathomchai Sueasakul, Gionata Verzura (Rungrath Poomchanteuk 70’), Chutipol Thongthae (Siwarut Pholhirun 46’), Felipe Menezes, Kang Soo-il, Bill.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC