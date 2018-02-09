AFC Futsal: Old foes Iran, Japan to meet in 2018 final

The final of the AFC Futsal Championship will be contested by Iran and Japan for the 7th time in 15 editions in 2018 after both progressed from Friday’s semi-finals.

The Japanese were the first to book their place in Sunday’s decider as they claimed a 3-0 win over Iraq at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

In what proved to be a dominant first-half display, the Japanese edged ahead inside the opening minute when Kaoru Morioka found the back of the net with a thumping volley for his 7th goal of the tournament.

GOAL! 1-0 Japan🇯🇵 Morioka is in seventh heaven with goal no. 7 of this tournament, which puts Japan in the early lead!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/nLOhSUXO6W — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 9, 2018

Ryosuke Nishitani then doubled their lead five minutes after as he ghosted in at the back post to sweep home, before a similar close-range finish by Yuki Murota made it 3-0 a minute before the break.

GOAL! 2-0 Japan🇯🇵 More woes for Iraq as Nishitani, with a blinder of a finish, doubles the score for Japan!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/KVQ41rANhB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 9, 2018

Japan did not add to their tally in the second half but it mattered little with the job already done, as they went on to seal their 9th appearance in the final and keep alive their hopes of a fourth title.

Later on Friday evening, 11-time champions Iran continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards retaining their crown with a 7-1 rout of Uzbekistan.

Iran never looked in danger as they claimed a five-goal lead at halftime, fuelled by a Mahdi Javid hat-trick and further strikes by Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh and Hossein Tayebi.

GOAL! 3-0 Iran🇮🇷 Tayebi finishes off an excellent pass by Hassanzadeh!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/fQyr6KdMlB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 9, 2018

Nonetheless, as they have shown throughout the tournament, the Iranians were in no mood to let up even with the contest already all but over.

Hassanzadeh struck again in the 31st minute to take his overall tally in the tournament to 12 goals, before Tayebi joined him at the top of the scoring chart when he completed the rout with five minutes remaining.

GOAL! 7-0 Iran🇮🇷 Alighadr sets up an easy finish for Tayebi and that all but finishes off Uzbekistan🇺🇿! #AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/jBA4DatTHS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 9, 2018

Uzbekistan did manage to deny their opponents a clean sheet as Anashkon Rakhmatov tapped into an open goal inside the final minute, although it was little more than a mere consolation.