Social Star: 5 Malaysia U-23 footballers to follow

FOX Sports Asia picks out five Malaysia U-23 stars from their historic AFC U-23 Championship squad and examine their lives off the pitch.

Despite losing 2-1 to the Korea Republic in the recent AFC U-23 Championship quarter-finals, the Malaysia team still created history by qualifying for the top eight for the first time.

Recovering from their opening 4-1 defeat to Iraq, Ong Kim Swee’s men put on a plucky display to draw 1-1 with Jordan before pulling off a shock 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match to book a spot in the final eight.

While the entire Malaysia U-23 team deserves to be commended, here are our five standout players who have covered themselves in glory – both on and off the pitch!

1. Dominic Tan



Age: 20

Position: Defender

Club: Vilaverdense (On loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim)

Followers: 27.5k (@dominictjj)

2. Matthew Davies

A post shared by Matt Davies (@matttdavies) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:52pm PST



Age: 23

Position: Full-back

Club: Pahang FA

Followers: 111k (@mattdavies)

3. Safawi Rasid

A post shared by Safawi Rasid (@safawirasid29) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:10pm PST



Age: 20

Position: Forward

Club: Johor Darul Ta’zim

Followers: 118k (@safawirasid29)

4. Danial Amier Norhisham

A post shared by Felda United ⚽️ (@danialamier21) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:45am PST



Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Club: FELDA United

Followers: 28.1k (@danialamier21)

5. N. Thanabalan

A post shared by N.Thanabalan (@nthanabalan_2529) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:10am PDT



Age: 21

Position: Forward

Club: Negeri Sembilan FA

Followers: 65.7k (@nthanabalan_2529)