Social Star: 5 Malaysia U-23 footballers to follow

FOX Sports Asia picks out five Malaysia U-23 stars from their historic AFC U-23 Championship squad and examine their lives off the pitch.
Despite losing 2-1 to the Korea Republic in the recent AFC U-23 Championship quarter-finals, the Malaysia team still created history by qualifying for the top eight for the first time.
Recovering from their opening 4-1 defeat to Iraq, Ong Kim Swee’s men put on a plucky display to draw 1-1 with Jordan before pulling off a shock 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match to book a spot in the final eight.
While the entire Malaysia U-23 team deserves to be commended, here are our five standout players who have covered themselves in glory – both on and off the pitch!
1. Dominic Tan
Age: 20
Position: Defender
Club: Vilaverdense (On loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim)
Followers: 27.5k (@dominictjj)
2. Matthew Davies
Age: 23
Position: Full-back
Club: Pahang FA
Followers: 111k (@mattdavies)
3. Safawi Rasid
Age: 20
Position: Forward
Club: Johor Darul Ta’zim
Followers: 118k (@safawirasid29)
4. Danial Amier Norhisham
Age: 20
Position: Midfielder
Club: FELDA United
Followers: 28.1k (@danialamier21)
5. N. Thanabalan
Age: 21
Position: Forward
Club: Negeri Sembilan FA
Followers: 65.7k (@nthanabalan_2529)