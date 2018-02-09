Indonesia’s Andik Vermansyah joins Kedah FA in Malaysia Super League

Indonesia international Andik Vermansyah has agreed a deal to turn out for Kedah FA in the 2018 Malaysia Super League.

The flying winger left Selangor FA at the end of last season after moving to Malaysia in 2013. He made 67 appearances for Selangor and scored 11 goals.

Andik will now call Darul Aman Stadium home and will join the likes of Pablo Pallares, Sandro Mendonca and Alvaro Silva to play for Ramon Marcote.

The 2017 FA Cup champions and Malaysia Cup runners-up also have Liridon Krasniqi in their ranks but he is rumoured to be leaving the club.

Kedah lost star striker Ken Ilso who made the move to local rivals Penang FA.