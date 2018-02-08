AFC Futsal: Thailand put to the sword by irresistible Iran

Iran continued their march towards the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship title after claiming to a 9-1 win over Thailand at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Iranians’s progress into the semi-finals never looked in doubt from the time they raced into a four-goal lead inside the opening five minutes, courtesy of a brace by Ahmad Esmaeilpour and further strikes by Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh and Hossein Tayebi.

GOAL! 5-0 🇮🇷 Tayebi scores Iran's fifth goal with an absolutely brilliant finish into the bottom corner!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/bPWhFJF3jd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 8, 2018

Tayebi then added another in the 16th minute to make it 5-0 by halftime and the defending champions were in no mood to let up as the second half got underway, with Mahdi Javid getting in on the act with an emphatic left-footed strike into the top corner.

GOAL! 1-6 🇹🇭 Thailand are offered a small glimmer of hope as they pull one goal back!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/WFPf4uXtpA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 8, 2018

Thailand did pull one back a minute later through a sublime flick by Jirawat Sornwichian, although it was always going to be a mere consolation, with their opponents going on to complete the rout as Tayebi completed his hat-trick while Mohammad Shajari grabbed a double of his own.

Meanwhile in Thursday afternoon’s other quarter-final, Iraq advanced into the last four with a penalty shootout victory over Lebanon, after both sides played out a 2-2 draw at the University of Taipei Gymnasium.