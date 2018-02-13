Fab4 Watch: CV11 and Aung Thu dazzle, Ko Ko and Sokpheng struggle

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

Expectations are high for Keo Sokpheng, the first Cambodian to ever score in the Malaysia Super League, but the striker had to settle for a place on the bench as PKNP FC lost 1-0 away to Kedah FA.

After scoring against Perak in the opening game, Sokpheng was a shadow of his usual self in the midweek loss against Johor Darul Ta’zim.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Cambodian forward so far but with his positive attitude, it can only get better!

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

After a slow start, Chan Vathanaka and Pahang FA got their season up and running by comprehensively beating Kelantan 3-0 over the weekend.

CV11 started the game and put in an improved showing on the pitch following the midweek 1-0 defeat to PKNP.

Perhaps Pahang coach Dollah Salleh’s criticism of the Cambodian star jolted him into action. Pahang fans will be hoping that Cambodia’s Cristiano Ronaldo has only just begun.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Having played no part in their Thai Champions Cup win, Chiangrai United’s Kyaw Ko Ko was fit and raring to go in their opening 1-0 win over Chonburi.

The Burmese striker, who started on the bench, finally made his Thai League bow in the 77th minute for midfielder Bajram Nebihi.

He didn’t have much of an impact but with a few more matches under his belt, it’ll be a matter of when and not if he scores his first Thai League goal.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Already a crowd favourite even before stepping onto the pitch; new addition Aung Thu wasted no time in endearing himself to the Police Tero fans in a massive meet-and-greet session.

Justifying the hype surrounding his arrival, the speedy striker needed just 10 minutes to get his Thai League scoring account up and running on Sunday.

Sadly though, Aung Thu’s debut goal was not enough to prevent the Silver Shields Dragons from losing 3-2 away to newly-promoted Prachuap.