Vathanaka’s Pahang fall to PKNS while Selangor see off Melaka in MSL

Pahang remain winless after two games while Selangor cruise past Melaka United in Malaysia Super League.

Selangor struck a second consecutive Malaysia Super League victory with a 4-1 win over Melaka United on Wednesday night.

There was no stopping Selangor as Spanish forward Rufino Segovia scored as early as the eighth minute before Tiago Gomes made it 1-1 going into the break.

Syahmi Safari restored the advantage for the hosts before Rufino Segovia added a third with 23 minutes to play. Syahmi capped off a superb outing for Selangor his second goal of the game in the dying seconds.

Over at the Shah Alam Stadium, K. Rajagobal’s PKNS charges stunned Pahang with a last-ditch 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from star striker Safee Sali.

Both teams were tense and there was little to separate them in the opening 45 minutes. Pahang had enough chances in the second half to take the lead, with Chan Vathanaka looking sharp.

The game was headed for a draw but Safee reacted quickest to a corner in the final minute to send the home fans into wild celebrations.

Over in Negeri Sembilan, former S.League striker Nicolas Velez netted a first-half brace in the 11th and 30th minute to send Kuala Lumpur FA tumbling to their second defeat of the season.

Last season’s Malaysia Cup runners-up Kedah FA were dealt a huge blow at home as visitors Perak marched to a 3-1 victory.

Gilmar provided Perak with the lead in the 21st minute before Sandro Mendonca equalized from the spot on 79 minutes.

Australian defender Robert Cornthwaite restored the lead for Perak with three minutes left and Nazirul Hashim added a third goal to ensure the victory.